Ian Somerhalder is not missing Hollywood at all and is enjoying farming life with Nikki Reed and children.

Former Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder is not missing the Hollywood life at all.

The Vampire Diaries actor, who, along with wife Nikki Reed, bid farewell to Hollywood. For a farm life outside Los Angeles. When asked about a possible return to acting, the pair exclusively revealed to E! News they don't miss acting. The 45-year-old actor, concentrating on family and nature, explained that while he loved his acting career, it was time for a change. Somerhalder calls his career an “amazing run.”

“I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”

Speaking at the Common Ground screening on January 11, Somerhalder reminisced about the film industry, describing it as a “community” and a “family.” Despite the fond memories, he and Nikki are now focused on their 2.0 version of life. Both are concentrating on their 6-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son.

Ian Somerhalder leaving Hollywood means greater things. He and his wife are executive producers of Common Ground. Both are actively involved in the regenerative agriculture movement to improve the global food system and address climate issues. Nikki expressed the beauty of connecting with nature and teaching children about food sources.

“When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion,” Nikki told E! at the event. “It's a beautiful thing to see what's happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from.”

Although Somerhalder acknowledges the cultural significance of his past projects, he is content in his current role as a husband, father, and advocate for sustainable living.