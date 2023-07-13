Actress Nina Dobrev reflected on her experience on Vampire Diaries and her sky rocket to fame. Nothing she did before could have prepared her for the life-changing experience, per E! News.

“I mean, it was it was pretty wild,” Nina Dobrev said. “I think I did have a little bit of a transition. I was lucky in that way because I was on a TV show in Canada from when I was 15 until 19 and it had some success, but not the level of success that Vampire Diaries did. So I sort of gradually built up to that, I guess.”

While Dobrev was the star at fan events, at home she could live a normal life.

“Being on that show taught me so much. I was learning about myself,” the actress said. “I was growing up sort of in the public eye but also in Atlanta, which is really cool. Once we were at Comic-Con people were screaming our names, but once we got back to Atlanta, where we lived and shot the show, nobody cared so it was great to be able to live a somewhat normal-ish life when we weren't working.”

As for a return to the show, Dobrev was against it.

“Oh my goodness,” she said. “I think it's way too soon to be talking about a reboot because the show didn't even end that long ago.”

“I think it always depends on the role and the director,” she continued. “I don't want to say never because if Steven Spielberg is directing or if Martin Scorsese has a vampire flick coming up and there's a great role that will challenge me in some way, maybe, so I guess, yeah. Steven, call me. Martin, let me know.”