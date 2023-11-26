The Vampire Diaries stars recently posted a video on TikTok that hints at a possible reunion of the iconic characters.

Good news, The Vampire Diaries fans. The show's stars gave a teaser for a possible reunion on TikTok.

Vampire Diaries was a hit show that ran from 2009 to 2017 on CW, according to PEOPLE.

Vampire Diaries stars post on TikTok

Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert on the series, posted. a TikTok Video. It featured former castmates indicating more is to come by passing around an imagined phone. It has a hashtag of #findmyiphone

The actress started the video with a wink and a finger over her mouth as if a massive secret was about to be revealed.

In the video, Paul Wesley was seen next. He played Stefan Salvatore, Tom Avery, Silas, and Ambrose, according to Vampire Diaries Wiki. Next, Kat Graham, who played Bonnie Bennett, appeared, followed by Candice King.

All this said, the video points to an upcoming reunion. Or maybe more?

Commenters had a field day with speculation and excitement.

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN NINA,” one comment read.

Another TikTok follower posted, “This is iconic.” Followed by another user who said, “Best day ever!”

The Vampire Diaries, according to IMDB, was about: “The lives, loves, dangers and disasters in the town, Mystic Falls, Virginia. Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers.”

Cast included Dobrev, Wesley, Graham, King, Ian Somerhalder, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino, and Steven R. McQueen.

Whatever The Vampire Diaries TikTok post represents, it has a buzz around it, and fans are talking. We'll see if a reunion, or maybe a reboot of the iconic series, happens soon.