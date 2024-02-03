"Think you the sh-t, b--ch? You not even the fart (Grrah)" - Ice Spice

Ice Spice is turning up the heat on her brewing feud with Latto, confirming that her latest single, “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” is indeed a diss track aimed at the chart-topping rapper, HipHopDX confirms.

The speculation arose when Latto teased a snippet of her own song, delivering sharp lyrics seemingly directed at Ice Spice. In the snippet, Latto raps, “Every time you book me with them h*es, it’s gonna be big drama. 20 black Suburbans, I pull up like Sunday service. I jet one-on-one, I don’t know why she so nervous,” while Ice Spice's video played in the background.

Ice Spice confirms new single is about Latto, explains why https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/BJrvBMdUHB — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2024

Ice Spice took to Twitter/X Spaces to address the rumors, confirming that “Fart” was a direct response to Latto's snippet. She explained, “I put it out bc b-tches were being funny that day. Like why am I in the background of your weak a** snippet?” The Bronx femcee continued, “Seeing that I’m in the back of your weak-ass snippet. So I was like, ‘Wait a second — that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me,’ and I dropped that. I was like, ‘This has to be fake — this is AI,’ but b*tches be bold, so I was like, ‘Alright, we’re being bold today.'”

The tension between the two artists escalated further as Ice Spice emphasized her decision to respond, stating, “Alright, we’re being bold today.” The diss track comes amid recent industry controversies, with Latto taking sides in Megan Thee Stallion's feud against Nicki Minaj. Ice Spice has also expressed a competitive stance, mentioning in an interview with Variety, “It is a competition at the end of the day.”

The clash between Ice Spice and Latto adds another layer to the ongoing dynamics within the female rap scene, where artists balance camaraderie and competition.