‘I’d like to give you an opportunity’: Tyson Fury calls out Anthony Joshua amid Oleksandr Usyk fight rumors

Tyson Fury has already made it clear that he plans to return to the ring and fight again after Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua last month. While there have been rumors that the Gypsy King could take on the Ukrainian next, it’s unlikely he can fight this year, which means Fury is left looking for another opponent. Why not an all-Britain battle?

Fury offered AJ the chance to fight on Monday in a minute-long video. Via The Score:

“I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting soon within the next few months,” Tyson Fury said.

“I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months,” he said in a public address to Joshua.

“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble. A battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.

“Let me know if you’re interested, if not I will select another opponent.”

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have never actually fought. It was supposed to happen last year, but Deontay Wilder had a contractual right to clash with Fury and ended up losing to the Brit.

If AJ does accept this offer, it will undoubtedly be the biggest boxing match in UK history. Joshua just lost in 12 rounds to Usyk and is clearly in the shape to fight right now.