College Basketball kicks off this week and on Tuesday we have a matchup between Idaho State and Arizona State. It’s time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Idaho State-Arizona State prediction and pick.

On Tuesday night, Arizona State hosts Idaho State in their season opener at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils, coming off a 14-18 season, look to start strong under veteran coach Bobby Hurley. ASU’s lineup remains in flux after a tough exhibition loss to Duke, with only freshman Jayden Quaintance seemingly locked into a starting role. Idaho State, led by coach Ryan Looney, enters with a revamped roster after losing eight players to the transfer portal. The Bengals will rely heavily on newcomers, including Washington State transfer Dylan Darling at point guard. ASU’s home-court advantage and superior talent should give them the edge, but early-season jitters could keep things interesting as both teams find their footing.

Why Idaho State Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Arizona State enters as the favorite, Idaho State has the potential to pull off an upset on Tuesday night. The Bengals, coming off a 14-20 season, have undergone significant roster changes that could work to their advantage. With eight players departing via the transfer portal, head coach Ryan Looney has brought in nine new scholarship athletes, including two Division I transfers. This influx of new talent, particularly point guard Dylan Darling from Washington State, whom Looney praised as the most talented point guard in his tenure at Idaho State, could provide a spark and unpredictability that ASU might struggle to prepare for.

Arizona State’s recent 104-47 exhibition loss to Duke exposed vulnerabilities in their lineup, with coach Bobby Hurley admitting that “all jobs are open” aside from freshman Jayden Quaintance’s position. This uncertainty in ASU’s rotation could lead to chemistry issues and defensive lapses that Idaho State might exploit. The Bengals’ new-look roster, hungry to prove themselves, could capitalize on ASU’s early-season adjustments and potential overconfidence. If Idaho State can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and take advantage of ASU’s possible lineup experimentation, they could keep the game close and potentially secure a stunning road victory to start their season.

Why Arizona StateWill Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State is poised to secure a convincing victory over Idaho State in their season opener on Tuesday night. The Sun Devils, despite coming off a challenging 14-18 season, have undergone a significant roster overhaul that positions them for success. Coach Bobby Hurley has assembled a talented group, featuring two five-star freshmen in forward Jayden Quaintance and guard Joson Sanon, along with five key transfer portal additions. Quaintance, in particular, stands out as the highest-ranked recruit in Arizona State basketball history and is already making waves as a projected future lottery pick. The Sun Devils’ home-court advantage at Desert Financial Arena, where they went 10-5 last season, will provide an additional edge against an Idaho State team that struggled on the road with a 4-13 record.

While Arizona State’s recent exhibition loss to Duke exposed some vulnerabilities, it also served as a valuable learning experience for this newly formed team. The Sun Devils’ superior talent and depth should overwhelm Idaho State, especially considering the Bengals’ own roster upheaval after losing eight players to the transfer portal. ASU’s offensive firepower, bolstered by prolific scorers like Alston Mason and BJ Freeman from the transfer portal, should prove too much for Idaho State’s defense to handle. Mason and Freeman both averaged over 17 points per game last season at their previous schools, shooting above 35% from beyond the arc. With Hurley’s competitive drive and the team’s motivation to start the season strong in front of their home crowd, expect Arizona State to control the tempo, exploit their athletic advantages, and secure a comfortable win to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

Final Idaho State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

While Arizona State enters as a heavy favorite, covering a 19.5-point spread in their season opener could be challenging. The Sun Devils have undergone significant roster changes, including two five-star freshmen and several key transfers, which may lead to early chemistry issues. Idaho State, despite their 14-20 record last season, brings a revamped roster under coach Ryan Looney that could surprise ASU. However, ASU’s superior talent and home-court advantage at Desert Financial Arena should give them a comfortable win. The Sun Devils’ offensive firepower, led by transfers Alston Mason and BJ Freeman, could overwhelm Idaho State’s defense. While ASU should secure the victory, the large spread and early-season uncertainties give Idaho State the opportunity to cover the spread on the road.

Final Idaho State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Idaho State +19.5 (-110), Under 140.5 (-114)