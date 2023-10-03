Idris Elba's work as an actor has always been phenomenal. But behind the scenes is his struggle with work addiction and his commitment to change.

During an episode of the “Changes with Annie Macmanus” podcast. Elba admitted to seeking therapy for the past year to address his tendency to be an “absolute workaholic.”

The multifaceted actor emphasized that his decision to pursue therapy was not driven by self-dislike. But rather by a recognition of unhealthy habits that had taken root in his life. He candidly acknowledged that the entertainment industry often rewards and reinforces these very habits, which had led him to overwork.

Idris Elba also highlighted work-life balance. “Nothing that's too extreme is good; everything needs balance. But I'm rewarded massively to be a workaholic.” Elba pointed out that his professional success had further incentivized him to immerse himself in work, a pattern he recognized as problematic.

One of the key issues Elba acknowledged was his difficulty in truly disconnecting from work during his downtime. He confessed that he found solace in spending hours in his home studio working on music for his DJ gigs. Although he described the process as both exhilarating and relaxing.

At some point, Idris Elba also admitted that working in his studio is ‘more relaxing' than spending time with his family. This leads him to acknowledge the need to reevaluate what truly brings him relaxation.

In sharing his journey of self-discovery and therapy, Idris Elba shed light on the challenges of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, especially in an industry that often glorifies overwork. He expressed his determination to normalize activities that genuinely relax him, recognizing that life can't be all about work.