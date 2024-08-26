ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iga Swiatek takes on Kamilla Rakhimova. Our U.S. Open odds series has our Swiatek-Rakhimova prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Swiatek Rakhimova.

Iga Swiatek got a medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but it wasn't the medal she hoped for. Swiatek had to settle for bronze after losing an Olympic semifinal match to eventual gold medalist Qinwen Zheng. Swiatek was the huge favorite to win gold, given that the Paris Olympics held their tennis tournament on red clay, Swiatek's best surface, at Roland Garros, a place where Swiatek has won four majors and three times in a row. Getting a medal reduced the sting of disappointment, but this was still a special opportunity Swiatek could not pounce on. She will have to wait four years to try to win a gold medal for Poland. In the meantime, she has to find a way to mentally reset and start fresh at the U.S. Open. Swiatek won this event two years ago, but it remains the only hardcourt major championship in her career. Swiatek is the queen of clay, but adding to her hardcourt major title collection would significantly increase her place in the larger tennis universe.

Swiatek might have seen Coco Gauff bounce back from a rough summer with a convincing first-round win in New York. Swiatek would love to be able to do something similar to create fresh confidence in her ability to win on hardcourts at a prestigious tennis tournament.

Here are the Swiatek-Rakhimova U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Iga Swiatek-Kamilla Rakhimova

Game Spread:

Swiatek -7.5: -118

Rakhimova +7.5: -112

Moneyline:

Swiatek: -4500

Rakhimova: +1600

To Win First Set:

Swiatek: -1800

Rakhimova: +1080

Total Games In Match:

Over 16.5: -122

Under 16.5: -110

Total Games Won:

Swiatek over 12.5: +250

Swiatek under 12.5: -370

Rakhimova over 4.5: -122

Rakhimova under 4.5: -110

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why Iga Swiatek Will Win

Iga Swiatek has a point to prove after losing at Wimbledon and not winning gold at the Olympics. She is an elite tennis player by every measurement. She has achieved so much at a young age and has a long career in front of her as long as she stays healthy. The mental side of the game is, on balance, a strength for Swiatek, but there are moments when we see her struggle in the face of adversity. This is a real challenge for her: dealing with failure and a stinging loss at the Olympics. Can Swiatek really refocus and trust herself more? We think she can. We think she will step onto the court and deliver a thumping of Rakhimova. Coco Gauff won her first-round match by a score of 6-2, 6-0, winning by 10 games. Swiatek just has to win by eight games to cover the spread. She should be able to pull that off.

Why Kamilla Rakhimova Will Win

Rakhimova just needs to win five games to cover the spread. It's against Swiatek, but it's still doable. If Rakhimova wins three games in one set and two in the other, she covers. If she wins four games in one set, she would just need to win one game in the other set to cover. She doesn't have a large margin for error, but she does have a margin. Swiatek, if she is anything less than her best in this match, might lose the five games which would enable Rakhimova to cover the spread.

Final Iga Swiatek-Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction & Pick

Swiatek should be able to hammer Rakhimova. This match should not be especially close. Go with Swiatek.

Final Iga Swiatek-Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction & Pick: Swiatek -7.5