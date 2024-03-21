UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between promotional newcomers Igor da Silva and Andre Lima. Both fighters come into their UFC debuts undefeated and securing their contract in the last season of the Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our da Silva-Lima prediction and pick.
Igor da Silva (8-0) is an undefeated Brazilian prospect who's now one of the youngest additions to the UFC's flyweight roster at just 20 years old. He secured his contract after a brutal TKO victory against Jhonata Silva in Week 7 of the Contender Series last season. Da Silva will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak alive when he takes on fellow undefeated flyweight prospect Andre Lima.
Andre Lima (7-0) also secured his contract with a dominant performance in Week 10 of last season's Contender Series. Lima will be putting his ‘0' on the line when he makes his UFC debut against fellow undefeated Brazilian prospect Igor da Silva at UFC Vegas 89.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 89 Odds: Igor da Silva-Andre Lima Odds
Igor da Silva: +155
Andre Lima: -180
Over 1.5 rounds: -175
Under 1.5 rounds: +145
Why Igor da Silva Will Win
Igor da Silva came into his debut on the Contender Series as the youngest competitor on the season at just 20 years old and now he is one of the youngest fighters signed to the UFC. For someone who is just 20 years old, he already has eight fights and six years of experience to bring into this UFC debut. Da Silva will be looking to make a statement when he takes on fellow undefeated prospect Andre Lima.
Da Silva has finished all eight of his opponents which are split evenly between submissions and knockouts making him a very dangerous well-rounded fighter. In his fight on the Contender Series against Jhonata Silva, he mixed it up on the feet utilizing all of his tools from his calf kicks to his thunderous body and head strikes, and even landed some takedowns. It was in the second round that he landed a devastating left hook that rocked Silva badly eventually putting him out.
That kind of power, aggression, and ability to mix it up is certainly going to be needed in this fight against another seasoned striker. If he can avoid staying on the outside of Lima's range he should be the one to land the harder shots which could sway the fight his way to get his fight UFC victory.
Why Andre Lima Will Win
Andre Lima came into his appearance on the Contender Series with a vicious knockout at LFA 162. While he didn't get the finish in his Contender Series debut against Rickson Zenidim, he still was awarded a contract after a dominant decision victory. Lima will aim to look better when he makes his UFC debut this weekend against Igor da Silva.
Lima showed off his exceptional striking against Zenidim, where he utilized his long-range weapons like his kicks and straight punches to keep him at the end of his strikes. He did however struggle with the movement of Zenidim which led to a more measured approach but with the da Silva comes to brawl he will not have to go hunting for him. Lima can stay on the outside and counter da Silva as he comes within range and as long as he avoids the power punches and keeps this fight on the feet he has the potential to get his first UFC victory.
Final Igor da Silva-Andre Lima Prediction & Pick
This is a great scrap in the flyweight division between high-level undefeated Brazilian prospects. Da Silva lays it all out there every chance that he gets and is willing to walk through some fire in order to land his strikes which is something he must do when facing off against Lima. While Lima can certainly throw down with da Silva he will need to keep this fight from getting into a brawl and attempt to make it a technical kickboxing match from distance. Ultimately, being that this fight will be fought at the Apex in a smaller cage it will lead to more action and when things heat up in the pocket it should be da Silva who will land the heavier strikes and the way he has been able to mix in the takedowns he is more of a threat on the mat as well, so it should be da Silva that gets the better of the exchanges and either gets another finish or gets his first decision victory.
Final Igor da Silva-Andre Lima Prediction & Pick: Igor da Silva (-175), Over 1.5 Rounds (-175)