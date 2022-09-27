‘I’ll play in trash bags’: Joe Burrow’s hilarious mic drop on playing in white alternate helmets vs. Dolphins

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to don white alternate helmets for their Thursday Night Football clash against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. The team will debut their all-white uniforms on Thursday, which Burrow was asked about by the media on Tuesday. The Bengals star quarterback delivered a hilarious mic drop moment, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow about the alternate helmets Cincinnati will wear on Thursday: "I'll play in trash bags. I don't really care what we wear out there." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 27, 2022

Per Baby, Joe Burrow said that he would “play in trash bags”, adding that he doesn’t “really care what we wear out there.” Clearly, the all-white uniforms are the last thing on Burrow’s mind, though we hope he’s kidding about the whole trash bag thing.

In all seriousness, Burrow has far more important things to worry about than the color of the Bengals’ helmets or what their uniforms look like. Not only is Cincinnati facing one of the last two unbeaten teams in the NFL in the Dolphins, but they also have to navigate problems of their own on the fly.

The Bengals haven’t been able to protect Burrow this year, as he has been sacked 15 times through three weeks of the season. Plus, excluding last week’s win over the New York Jets, the LSU product hasn’t been able to get the Cincinnati offense going, as they’ve failed to exceed the 25-point mark in two of their first three contests.

For a team that rode Burrow’s arm- and the offense- all the way to the Super Bowl last year, the slow start is certainly concerning. However, going up against a red-hot Dolphins team might just wake up Burrow and company.

That’s all that Joe Burrow cares about, whether he’s wearing white uniforms or trash bags.