‘I’m not really a big smiling guy’: Alabama football’s Will Anderson has hilarious reaction to intense team photo

Team photos- especially football ones- generally don’t feature too many smiling faces. After all, teams aren’t there to take each other out to dinner. However, Alabama football’s team picture dew some hilarious reactions for one particular reason: star linebacker Will Anderson had the most serious expression he could possibly muster on his face. While there were plenty of reactions, none were funnier than the one from the man behind the expression. Anderson explained why he looked so serious in Alabama football’s team picture, per Charlie Potter of 247 Sports.

Will Anderson on his expression in #Alabama's team photo: "I'm not really a big smiling guy in team photos and stuff like that. They get me to smile sometimes, but in that moment, it was hot outside and I was just ready to go." pic.twitter.com/bIQ2g7MuD9 — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) August 8, 2022

That’s hilarious. Alabama football’s Will Anderson said that he’s “not really a big smiling guy in team photos and stuff like that.” That might be the case, but Anderson literally looked like he was angry at the cameraman or something.

Of course, the Alabama football star also had another reason for looking furious in the picture. Anderson said that “it was hot outside” and he was “ready to go.”

If that’s the kind of attitude Anderson is going to bring to a team picture, then what is he possibly going to do when actual games start? I know one thing.

The Crimson Tide are going to be in good shape. Will Anderson was a one-man wrecking crew last year, tallying 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks, somehow finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy. In fact, maybe that’s why Anderson looked so mad.

While he was waiting for the camera to snap, he suddenly thought about not winning the Heisman. Or perhaps Alabama football losing to Georgia in the national title game.

Either way, it’s clear that motivation won’t be a problem for Will Anderson in 2022. Smiling? That’s a different story.