There’s only one word to describe the future of current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady: Uncertain. That doesn’t mean there will be a shortage of people trying to predict what he might and might not do.

One of the teams mentioned as somewhere Brady could end up with is the San Francisco 49ers, who was the QB’s hometown team growing up.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the seismic events of the NFC Championship Game might be compelling enough to force the 49ers to reach out to Tom Brady and gauge interest in playing for them.

Per Stroud: “Brady, who will be 46 in August, would be a short-term fix for the 49ers. But they could do worse than to maximize their chance to win a Super Bowl before that window closes while allowing their two young QBs to spend a season learning from the GOAT.

“Brady hasn’t decided whether to continue his career, although many close to him believe it’s likely.”

There has been reported mutual interest between the two parties. When Brady was a free agent in 2020, San Francisco thought about signing him, but they already had Jimmy Garoppolo signed to an extension, and made it to the Super Bowl the year prior.

As for those seismic events in the NFC title game, the 49ers saw quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both go down with injuries in a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday afternoon. Purdy was in the lineup because the top two on the depth chart, Trey Lance and Garoppolo, were already out with season-ending injuries.

With Purdy forecasted to miss a huge chunk of the offseason with an injured throwing (right) elbow, Brady could be on San Francisco’s radar, if he wants to play.