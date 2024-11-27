ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL 2024 Championships: Brendan Loughnane vs. Timur Khizriev continues on the main card with the light heavyweight championship matchup between Impa Kasanganay and Dovlet Yagshimuradov. Kasanganay comes into his second PFL Championship appearance with wins in all three of his 2024 regular season bouts meanwhile, Yagshimuradov has now won six in a row en route to his first shot at a PFL Championship. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Kasanganay-Yagshimuradov prediction and pick.

Impa Kasanganay (18-4) comes into his second PFL Championship appearance on the heels of winning all three of his bouts during the regular season. He has now 8 of his 9 fights inside the PFL SmartCage with his lone blemish coming against Johnny Eblen at 185 lbs via split decision. Kasanganay will be looking to become $1 Million richer yet again when he steps in there against Dovlet Yagshimuradov this Friday.

Dovlet Yagshimuradov (24-7-1) spent some time over in Bellator before the sale to the PFL where he went 3-2 with the promotion. After going 0-2 to start his Bellator career he finished 3-0 and then kept that momentum going winning all 3 of his PFL regular season bouts en route to his shot for the PFL Championship. Now, Yagshimuradov will be looking to cap this season off with a PFL Championship and a $1 Million check on Friday.

Here are the PFL 2024 Championships Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL 2024 Championships Odds: Impa Kasanganay-Dovlet Yagshimuradov Odds

Impa Kasanganay: -180

Dovlet Yagshimuradov: +150

Over 3.5 Rounds: -160

Under 3.5 Rounds: +124

Why Impa Kasanganay Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Josh Silveira – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (5 KO/TKO /4 SUB)

Impa Kasanganay is primed to win the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship against Dovlet Yagshimuradov, leveraging his elite striking and grappling skills. Kasanganay's journey to the finals has been marked by impressive performances, including a unanimous decision victory over Josh Silveira in the semifinals. His ability to control the fight's pace and utilize effective striking combinations will be crucial against Yagshimuradov, who is known for his resilience but may struggle against Kasanganay's diverse skill set.

Kasanganay's experience as the 2023 PFL champion adds to his confidence heading into this title bout. With a record of 18-4, he has demonstrated the ability to finish fights and adapt to various opponents. While Yagshimuradov brings an undefeated record and strong grappling, Kasanganay's striking accuracy and tactical approach will likely give him the edge. As he steps into the cage, Kasanganay is well-positioned to secure the championship belt and another $1 million prize, solidifying his status as a top contender in the light heavyweight division.

Why Dovlet Yagshimuradov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rob Wilkinson – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 17 (13 KO/TKO /4 SUB)

Dovlet Yagshimuradov is on the verge of claiming the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship by defeating Impa Kasanganay, leveraging his powerful striking and strategic grappling. Yagshimuradov enters this bout with a six-fight winning streak, including a decisive victory over former champion Rob Wilkinson in the semifinals. His ability to mix striking with effective takedowns will be crucial in neutralizing Kasanganay's striking game. Yagshimuradov's experience in high-stakes matches, combined with his relentless pressure, positions him as a formidable opponent for Kasanganay.

While Kasanganay is a skilled striker and the reigning champion, Yagshimuradov's diverse skill set and adaptability give him the edge. He has demonstrated the ability to absorb damage while maintaining composure, allowing him to capitalize on openings during fights. Yagshimuradov's combination of power and technique, along with his relentless pursuit of victory, makes him well-equipped to secure the championship title and the accompanying $1 million prize on November 29.

Final Impa Kasanganay-Dovlet Yagshimuradov Prediction & Pick

In the 2024 PFL Light Heavyweight Championship, Impa Kasanganay is favored to defeat Dovlet Yagshimuradov, leveraging his well-rounded skill set and championship experience. With an impressive record of 18-4 and a flawless takedown success rate, Kasanganay has proven to be a formidable opponent in the cage. His striking accuracy and ability to control the pace of fights will be crucial against Yagshimuradov, who relies heavily on striking and power. Kasanganay's speed and agility allow him to evade attacks and create openings for his own offense, making him a difficult target.

Yagshimuradov enters the fight with a solid record of 24-7-1, showcasing knockout power and pressure fighting. He will need to mix in takedowns to disrupt Kasanganay's rhythm and avoid prolonged striking exchanges. However, if Kasanganay can maintain distance and utilize his grappling effectively, he is likely to wear down Yagshimuradov over the course of five rounds. Ultimately, Kasanganay's combination of technical proficiency and experience positions him as the favorite to secure a unanimous decision victory and retain his title on Friday night.

Final Impa Kasanganay-Dovlet Yagshimuradov Prediction & Pick: Impa Kasanganay (-180), Over 3.5 Rounds (-160)