Indiana Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to generate buzz, even after his team’s 66-55 loss in Colleg Park Tuesday night against the Maryland Terrapins. Against the Terps, Jackson-Davis put together an incredible stat line, scoring 18 points to go with 20 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 39 minutes of action.

That performance also came on the last day of January, which meant that he just became a member of an extremely rare college basketball club that also features legendary NCAA big men Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan, per OptaSTATS.

NBA or Division I players to average 23.0+ points, 14.0+ rebounds & 3.0+ blocks per game in a calendar month (min. 5 games), last 25 years: Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard already knew before the game that slowing down — let alone stopping — Trayce Jackson-Davis was going to be a tall order for the Terrapins, but they found success in another era — at the free-throw line, to be exact.

The Terps shot 25 of 29 from the foul line while Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers were just 10 of 12 on their free throws. The loss was Indiana’s fifth against Big Ten competition and seventh overall in the 2022-23 college basketball season. It also snapped a five-game win streak.

Up next for Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will be another difficult matchup, as they will be taking on No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in Bloomington on Saturday. That game will feature two of the best big men not only in the Big Ten but in the nation, with Jackson-Davis squaring off with Purdue star Zach Edey.