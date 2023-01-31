ESPN 2 will feature a hotly-contested matchup in the Big 10 Conference on Tuesday night. The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers (15-6) will take on the Maryland Terrapins (14-7) in a game that will alter the course of the conference standings. You want want to miss this, so check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana-Maryland prediction and pick.

The Indiana Hoosiers are in the midst of a five game winning streak that saw them take down the likes of Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan State. Their last win was a dominant one against Ohio State as Jalen Hood-Schifino sank six triples in the first half. They’ll look to keep their win streak alive and replicate recent performances against Big 10 competition.

The Maryland Terrapins have been playing well as of late, winning three of their last four. They put up a strong fight against unanimous No. 1 Purdue, only losing by three points. Their last two games were marked by blowout wins against Nebraska and Wisconsin behind all-around great performances from their key players. They’ll host Indiana in their own building hoping to get a win.

Here are the Indiana-Maryland college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Maryland Odds

Indiana: +2.5 (-104)

Maryland: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 139.5 (-106)

Under: 139.5 (-114)

How To Watch Indiana vs. Maryland

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

Indiana has been lifted all year by the play of NBA prospect Trayce Jackson-Davis and star freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Hoosiers can almost always rely on one of them to turn in a good performance. Hood-Schifino does a great job of running the floor and finding teammates in transition. One of his frequent benefactors is Jackson-Davis as the senior plays a high-flying, exciting style of basketball.

Indiana is shooting much better from three than their opponents; 37% to the Terp’s 30%. They’re also shooting a higher field goal percentage. However, Indiana is only 1-5 ATS on the road. They’re also 1-4 in games as the underdogs, so the statistics won’t be in their favor coming into this game. They’ll need big plays out of their stars the stifle the Maryland defense. If this becomes a shootout, Indiana has a better chance to cover and win outright.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread

Maryland has been giving Big 10 opponents tough games all year, most notably almost knocking off No. 1 Purdue. They pride themselves on defense behind their big man Donta Scott. They’ll have to have a strong presence in the paint as the high-flying forwards of Indiana try to get to the rim. Jahmir Young will lead the scoring efforts tonight, but his percentage from three will have to improve to give them a chance.

Maryland is 13-1 when playing as the favorite, a spot they’ll be in this one. Furthermore, the Terps are 9-3 ATS when playing on their home court. The present a tough challenge with their versatility for scoring the ball. Look for Hakim Hart to jack up some shots on the home rims as he’s their most willing three-point shooter. The crowd in College Park will be rocking for this matchup, lifting the Terps to cover the one-basket spread.

Final Indiana-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Indiana is extremely hot right now. While Maryland has a big advantage at home, I think the Hoosiers will have the answers tonight with their activity around the rim. It’ll be up to the Maryland front court to keep up and win for their fans. Let’s take Indiana on the road here as they’ve had the more impressive wins lately.

Final Indiana-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Indiana Hoosiers +2.5 (-104)