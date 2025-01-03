In his sixth and final season of college football, Kurtis Rourke gave everything he had to Indiana. Shortly after declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Rourke's team confirmed that he played practically the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL injury.

Rourke's agent, Casey Muir, announced that the quarterback would undergo surgery to repair his ACL, which was believed to have been re-torn in August, per Tom Pelissero. Given Indiana began the season against FIU on Aug. 31, he would have then played the entire year on a torn ACL.

Rourke initially tore his ACL in 2020 with Ohio. He started just three games as a redshirt freshman before leaving in a game against Bowling Green with the injury. He would play the next three seasons for the Bobcats before joining Curt Cignetti in Indiana for his sixth season.

Even on the bad knee, Rourke threw for a career-high 29 touchdowns in 2024 while leading the nation's top-scoring offense. His 3,042 passing yards were also the second-most of his career while guiding Indiana to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

However, Rourke's injury was most evident in his lack of rushing production. While never considered a dual-threat quarterback, Rourke ended 2024 with -35 rushing yards, the fewest of his career. That total includes the 20 sacks he absorbed but he never ran for more than 32 yards in a single game.

How Indiana football QB Kurtis Rourke's injury impacts his NFL Draft stock

Despite the injury, Rourke still hopes to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft after guiding the Indiana football program to its best season in school history. However, the ACL injury will likely hurt his draft stock, as he is not guaranteed to be ready by the 2025 preseason.

As of January, Rourke is considered the eighth-best quarterback prospect of the draft according to ESPN. The rankings place him behind Mississippi's Jaxson Dart and ahead of Syracuse's Kyle McCord. The current projection has him slotted as a sixth-round pick.

If Rourke is drafted, he would be the first Indiana quarterback selected since the Washington Redskins, now Washington Commanders, took Nate Sudfeld in 2018. He would also become the first former Ohio quarterback to ever be taken in the NFL Draft.