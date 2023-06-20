Just as the character of Indiana Jones is synonymous with Harrison Ford, the music is so with John Williams. The legendary composer had scored all four of the previous Indiana Jones movies and nearly didn't return for the final film, Dial of Destiny, a new featurette revealed.

In a new featurette released in anticipation of Dial of Destiny, director James Mangold spoke about getting Williams involved in the project.

“I didn't know if John would do the whole movie,” Mangold confessed. “I only prayed.”

He continued, “At first, he said, ‘I'll write some themes,' and then he just couldn't stop writing all the music to the movie.”

And yes, Williams ended up writing and scoring the entire final Indiana Jones film. It wouldn't be an Indiana Jones movie without his signature touch. You can have someone conduct an orchestra for the “Raiders March,” but having Williams' fingerprints on the rest of the score is key to one of these films.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

John Williams is a legend of the business most known for his collaborations with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. He created iconic themes for the likes of Star Wars, Jaws, E.T., and many more timeless classics.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford's last adventure with the fedora and whip. He takes on Nazis once again, namely Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelson) in a race for the Antikythera — also known as the titular dial. The film also stars the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and John Rhys-Davies. Antonio Banderas also makes a cameo appearance.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.