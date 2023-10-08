The Indiana Pacers have high hopes this season as they look to improve their win mark for a second straight season. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pacers over-under win total prediction, and pick for the 2023-2024 season.

The Pacers went 35-47 last season. Significantly, it was a 10-win improvement from the previous season. The Pacers were 23-18 in January. Then, Tyrese Haliburton suffered a bone bruise while crashing to the floor at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers subsequently went 2-16 over the next 18 games. Therefore, it showed how valuable he was to the team.

Rick Carlisle returns to the Pacers as head coach and will look to fix the defense. Consequently, the defense was 29th in points allowed. Carlisle will look to harp on improved defense for the team to take that next step.

There are three things to look for. Ultimately, the Pacers need Haliburton to stay healthy and take his game to the next level. The Pacers also signed Bruce Brown from the Denver Nuggets and look to unleash him as a defensive weapon. Therefore, Indiana hopes to get all from him. The Pacers also hope their newcomer Obi Toppin can be a great fit. Likewise, they have more expectations from their eighth overall Jarace Walker. The Pacers have a lot of hopes for the upcoming season with these changes.

Here are the Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers Odds

Over 38.5 Wins: -110

Under 38.5 Wins: -110

Why The Pacers Will Win 39 Games

The Pacers believe they can take that next step in their development. Significantly, it starts with Haliburton and whether he can stay on the floor. As previously mentioned, the Pacers had a winning record when Haliburton went down. Significantly, he averaged 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. Haliburton also shot 49 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Amazingly, his ability to drive to the basket and distribute to players all over the court is borderline elite.

But the Pacers also believe they have a towering force in Myles Turner. Ultimately, he averaged 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Pacers also shot 54.8 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from the 3-point line. Overall, Indiana likes what they have in him and wishes for him to take that next step to establish a 1-2 punch with Haliburton.

Buddy Hield is great on offense. Ultimately, he averaged 16.8 points per game with a 45.8 percent shooting percentage, including 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. Hield has the ability to hit his 3-point daggers from every angle on the court. Therefore, he is a dangerous weapon the Pacers love to unleash on the offensive end.

Brown will be an excellent addition to the team, mainly for his defense. Significantly, his offense can also be a factor, as the Pacers hope to keep getting better as the season progresses.

The Pacers will win 39 games because Haliburton will have extra motivation to stay on the court and deliver the Pacers to at least 41 wins. Likewise, Brown will be the critical factor on the defensive end.

Why The Pacers Will Not Win 39 Games

The Pacers still have some issues to deal with. Mainly, they have some players that need to improve. But their defense will be the main thing to watch this season for the Pacers.

Shooting guard Benedict Mathurin has potential. Significantly, he averaged 16.7 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Mathurin also shot 32.3 percent from the 3-point line. Thus, he needs to improve on that mark. Mathurin had a hot start and a cold finish.

Hield is a great shooter. Conversely, he is a terrible defender. While the Pacers love his offense, they do not appreciate his breakdowns on the defensive end and inability to stop anyone. Therefore, he must improve on that to have a chance to help the Pacers grow.

Toppin is the new guy in town. Consequently, the Pacers had a major void at power forward last season. They would like Toppin to fill that hole and help improve the team. Additionally, the bench was not good last season. The Pacers need more from their role players.

The Pacers will not win 39 games because Haliburton is not there yet as a player. Likewise, Turner is not enough to help carry this team forward.

Final Pacers Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Haliburton is borderline elite, and Turner is progressing. If they stay healthy, they will beat all the bad teams, split with the average teams, and lose to the great teams. That puts them right at 41-41, which is enough to cover the spread.

Final Pacers Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 38.5 Wins: -110