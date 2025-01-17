ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been on a downturn recently. Indiana has more talent than Ohio State, but they have not hit their ceiling. Then, Ohio State had a lot of potential but has not hit any of it this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Indiana is 13-5, with wins against South Carolina, Providence, Minnesota, Rutgers, Penn State, and USC. They also have losses against Louisville, Gonzaga, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois. Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako make this team go for the Hoosiers. They have balance and need this game against the Buckeyes to get back on track after two straight losses.

Ohio State is 10-7 this season after wins against Texas, Rutgers, Kentucky, and Minnesota. This year, they have had big losses against Texas A&M, Pitt, Maryland, Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Bruce Thornton has been the best player for the Buckeyes, but they need more help from the rest of the roster. They can win against Indiana and at least try to get back on track in this matchup.

Here are the Indiana-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Ohio State Odds

Indiana: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Ohio State: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana's offense has a lot of talent, but things are not clicking the way they should. They score 77.5 points per game, have a 46.9% field goal percentage, and a 31.4% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hoosiers are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo tied for the team lead in scoring at 14.1 points per game.

Two players also average at least one steal, with Malik Reneau leading the team with 1.3 per game. Indiana's defense has shown some signs of life, but they have been inconsistent as a unit. Ohio State has the offense to completely dominate Indiana in this game, and it's a bad matchup for the Hoosiers to be going through the motions on this side of the court.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana's defense has been inconsistent all season. They allow 72.3 points per game, 42.5% from the field, and 31.2% from behind the arc. However, the frontcourt has emerged as a big strength for the Hoosiers this year. Ballo leads the team in rebounds with 10.1 per game and blocks with 1.7 per game.

Ohio State's offense has been its biggest strength. The team scores 80.4 points per game, has a field goal percentage of 48.2%, and has a three-point percentage of 37.4%. Four different Buckeyes average double digits, with Bruce Thornton being the best scorer on the team at 17.4 points per game.

Thornton also leads the team in assists at 4.4 per game. Devin Royal and John Mobley Jr. are reliable players in this high-scoring offense. This Ohio State offense is the biggest key for the Buckeyes, and they should score easily against Indiana in this matchup.

Despite the athletes' good play, Ohio State's defense has also been inconsistent this year. They allow 71.1 points per game, 39.4% from the field, and 29.1% from behind the arc. They need more from the frontcourt in this matchup. Still, Devin Royal leads the team in rebounds at 7.4 per game.

Evan Mahaffey then leads the team in blocks, with one per game. Then, Micah Parrish, Meechie Johnson Jr., and Royal are all tied for the team lead in steals at 1.1 per game. Ohio State's defense has a lot of potential to play well, and while they should play decent defense against the backcourt and the wing for Indiana, they can't defend the post against their frontcourt, so something has to give.

Final Indiana-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State is winning and covering in this matchup. Indiana has lost two straight and is coming off two giant blowouts. Ohio State has also lost two straight games, but each was a one-possession loss. This screams that Ohio State should get back on track against Indiana. This will be very high-scoring, but Ohio State has the better defense as a team and gets the edge at home. The Buckeyes win and cover at home to send Indiana spiraling even more.

