With a new quarterback, a first-year wideout and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year runner-up Jonathan Taylor on the offense, fans around the NFL are eager to see what the Indianapolis Colts can do. However, before we see what this team can accomplish in 2022, the preseason comes first. Next up for the Colts is a matchup against the Detroit Lions, and we will make some bold predictions for this preseason matchup.

The Colts traveled to Buffalo for Week 1 of this year’s NFL preseason, falling 27-24 to the Bills.

Despite the loss, Indianapolis played well. Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger was the best QB to see the field on either side, rookie Alec Pierce proved he can contribute to the passing offense, and Isaiah Rodgers picked up 40 yards on a kick return.

The Colts might have left Buffalo with a loss, but head coach Frank Reich is confident the momentum from his players will carry into Saturday’s contest against the Detroit Lions.

As Indy prepares to do battle with Detroit, we do some preparing ourselves. What better way to prepare for a game than predictions? Let’s talk about for bold predictions for the Colts’ matchup against the Lions this weekend.

Indianapolis Colts Preseason Week 2 Predictions

2. Sam Ehlinger continues to show why he deserves a spot on the Colts’ roster

We’re in an age where teams are starting to feel three quarterbacks take up too much real estate on a roster. As such, we’re seeing coaches be plenty comfortable carrying only their starting QB and his backup.

For the Colts, their starting quarterback is Matt Ryan, and it’s hard to imagine Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles won’t take the backup job. Ehlinger wants to prove rostering three quarterbacks is alive and well as he continues his push to remain a Colt.

Ehlinger was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The second-year QB appeared in three contests last season, although he didn’t record any passing attempts. The former Longhorn has thrown often during this year’s preseason, though, and has looked good doing it.

Against the Bills this past Saturday, Ehlinger logged 88 yards on 10-for-11 passing. The 23-year-old also managed to pick up two touchdowns through the air without recording a turnover.

The sixth-round draft pick escaped pressure with ease, kept his eyes downfield and threw into tight windows. On some plays, he even did all three:

Sam Ehlinger connects with Jelani Woods for a Colts touchdown 🙌pic.twitter.com/3pQl298dLV — Colts Nation (@ColtsNationCP) August 13, 2022

Pro Football Focus has taken note of Indy’s backup quarterback, giving him a passing grade of 74.7.

If Ehlinger doesn’t keep this up, the chances of him and the Colts getting a divorce are high. There’s likely trade value here, so expect a team to kick the tires on him before he gets cut.

However, if the Texas alum can keep building on his performance last week, expect Indianapolis to not think twice about keeping him around. My prediction? That’s exactly what will continue happening.

1. Alec Pierce proves the Colts made the right choice when they drafted him in the second round

There was a wide array of talent available at the wide receiver position when the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft came around. Out of everyone available, the Colts chose All-AAC Second-Team wideout Alec Pierce.

At Cincinnati, Pierce was fantastic. The 22-year-old totaled 1,851 yards and 13 touchdowns through 36 contests, never ending a season with under 17 yards per catch.

Against Buffalo, during what was his first scrimmage game as an NFL player, Pierce logged two receptions for 27 yards. After reading how the rookie never finished a year with under 17 YPC, it probably isn’t too surprising that Pierce was already able to establish a presence in the deep game:

Alec Pierce gets his first NFL pre-season catch pic.twitter.com/AoEAGtsYKc — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) August 13, 2022

It may only be the preseason, but establishing that connection with your starting quarterback is extremely valuable — especially deep, and especially if your quarterback is Matt Ryan.

During his 2021 campaign, Matt Ryan posted the third-highest completion rate when throwing the football 20+ yards out. Such a feat among other things led Ryan to be ranked No. 2 on the NFL’s top-10 list of deep passers last season.

Of course, this was with the 27th-ranked offensive line in 2021 via Pro Football Focus. Ryan now gets an otherworldly upgrade of protection in Indianapolis.

Back to Pierce, though.

The talk of camp this week for Indy has been rookie wideout Alec Pierce. During the team’s joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, the Colts’ second-round pick was nothing short of phenomenal. Not only did he put former first-round pick Jeff Okudah in a blender, but he managed to make a catch that’s being referred to as “the catch of training camp.”

Check it out:

Considering all of this, it’s almost not too bold to predict Pierce will have a great game against the Lions on Saturday. Still, the rookie did struggle creating separation on a few occasions against Buffalo. For my money, that won’t happen against Detroit.