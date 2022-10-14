Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have had a very confusing start to the season, and are now gearing up for a huge divisional matchup in Week 6. After getting dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, the Colts will be looking for some revenge in this one. With kickoff quickly approaching, we decided to unveil our Colts Week 6 bold predictions for this crucial matchup.

These two teams already squared off against each other in Week 2, a game in which Jacksonville won 24-0. The Colts offense, which was without star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., struggled to move the ball at all, and was promptly blanked by a stout Jaguars defense. Pittman will be back for this game, but Indy may now have to deal with being without their dynamic running back Jonathan Taylor.

Considering how wide open the AFC South is right now, this game is huge for both sides. The Colts will be looking to assert dominance over their division rival, while the Jaguars will be intent on proving their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans was a fluke. For Week 6, the stakes are pretty high, so let’s jump into our Colts predictions and see what can be expected in this one.

3. Colts CBs Kenny Moore II and Stephon Gilmore with both intercept Trevor Lawrence

Lost in their offensive struggles is the fact that the Colts defense has been really good to start the 2022 season. Even with star linebacker Shaquille Leonard missing all but 16 snaps in the first five games, the Colts opponents are averaging just 18.8 points per game. That’s even more impressive when you consider that they have shut down some big time offenses such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos along the way.

A big reason for that is because of their secondary. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has had a good start to his first season in Indy, and Kenny Moore II has looked solid again after his breakout 2021 campaign with the Colts. These two have played a big part in limiting their opponents passing attacks so far, and that will likely be the case again against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a lot of success passing against Indy in Week 2, but he won’t have similar success in this one. Both Gilmore and Moore will record interceptions off of Lawrence throughout the game, and give their offense the help they need to take control of this game.

2. Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. will have over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns

As previously mentioned, the Colts were without Pittman the last time these two teams faced off, and it killed Indianapolis. Matt Ryan, who is still adjusting to a new offense, simply had nowhere to go with the football with Pittman on the sidelines, and it resulted in the Jaguars pitching a shutout against the Colts.

Pittman will be good to go for this game, and he could be in for a monster day, especially if Taylor is forced to miss the game. Tyson Campbell will likely be the guy primarily covering Pittman, although Shaquill Griffin could see time on him throughout the game as well. Either way, it’s going to be a tougher challenge for Jacksonville’s secondary in this one.

It won’t be the prettiest offensive outing for the Colts, but Pittman will have a huge day at the office that helps keep things moving. Pittman will finish with 11 catches for 107 yards and two scores, being Ryan’s go-to target after he was out in the first meeting between these two sides. Pittman’s big day will help Indy’s offense establish itself, and eventually come away with the win.

1. The Colts will get revenge on the Jaguars, beating them 27-16

If Taylor can suit up for this game, it’s tough to see the Colts losing twice to the Jaguars in the same season. They haven’t looked great on offense, but their defense has been strong enough to keep their opponents at bay in every game they have played in so far (aside from Week 2, of course).

With their defense leading the way, and the aerial attack leading the way, the Colts will grind out a win here. Pittman will be the recipient of both of Ryan’s passing touchdowns, while Ryan will rush in Indy’s third touchdown himself. The defense will force a fumble from Zay Jones to finish with three forced turnovers on the day, ensuring the Colts will walk away with a victory.

The end result will be a 27-16 win that will see Indianapolis remain in the running for the top spot in the division with the Tennessee Titans. It won’t be a great outing, but it’s an improvement after they failed to score a touchdown in Week 5, and it may help this team get on a roll moving forward.