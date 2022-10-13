Jonathan Taylor injury update is good news for Matt Ryan, Colts vs. Jaguars

Jonathan Taylor has not enjoyed a great 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts star’s production has not been otherworldly like it was last year and he is dealing with an ankle injury. As the Colts prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Matt Ryan and the offense are hoping that the workhorse running back is ready to play.

Taylor’s status for Indianapolis’ Week 6 game is certain but it is trending toward good news. According to Jordan Schultz of theScore, Taylor will participate in the Colts’ Thursday practice after missing the previous one. It’s a big development for Indy as it looks to improve to 3-2-1 on the season.

Some encouraging news for the #Colts: Source says RB Jonathan Taylor will practice today. This comes after the All-Pro RB was held out of practice yesterday. Indy hosts AFC South foe #Jags on Sunday. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 13, 2022

In four games this season, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 328 yards on 81 attempts and just one touchdown. The Colts need Taylor to be a key fixture of the offense amid Ryan’s immense struggles. After missing the second game of his career, their offense struggled to put points in an ugly win over the Denver Broncos. Even if he’s not at his best, he is absolutely crucial to the offense.

The Jaguars will present a tough matchup for the Colts. Trevor Lawrence is proving to be a decent quarterback and has the weapons to make life tough for Indy’s defense. Jonathan Taylor will be the key to Indy’s ability to keep up with the Jags’ young offense.

The Colts will need Jonathan Taylor in action as they look to take down the Jaguars on Sunday. His trends with practices for the rest of the week will be extremely important.