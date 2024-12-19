The New York Knicks have played relatively well, despite facing an easier schedule of late and dealing with size and roster limitation that have hindered their ability to defend and rebound the basketball. They have won seven of their last 10 games, and they have continued their high-octane ways, scoring 115 or more points in three or their last six games. Much of the credit for their success can be squarely given to one man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been really good, and it's impacted winning

Towns has been exceptionally good in his first year with the Knicks. He's averaging 24.8 points and 13.9 rebounds per game, and he's scored 30 or more points on seven different occasions. Specifically, over his last five games, Towns has exerted his dominance in a different way, tallying 23 points and 17.4 rebounds per game—making up a vast majority of New York's rebounds.

While box scores are important, their impact on winning is even more important. The Knicks presently 16-10, meaning they have won 62% of their games. However, New York is 13-4 when Towns scores 20 or more points. Further, they are 15-7 when he collects 10 or more rebounds. In other words, the Knicks win 77% of their games when Towns scores 20 or more points, and 68% of their games when he grabs 10 or more rebounds.

If we look at the 16 games in which Towns scored 20 or more points and grabbed 10 or more rebounds, New York won 13 of them. That translates to an 82% success rate. So, it's pretty clear that Knicks are better when Towns plays well.

Karl-Anthony Towns' success removed pressure from Jalen Brunson

While Towns' success has been noteworthy on its own, it's also quietly allowed Jalen Brunson to figure out how to impact winning alongside another scorer. Brunson struggled to start the season. After averaging a career-high 28.7 pointer per game on 48% shooting from the field last season, he averaged just 23 points per game 44% shooting from the field through his first four games.

But Brunson's confusion regarding his new role impacted more than scoring and efficiency. It bled into his grasp of when to pass and shoot. As a result, he looked to shoot more down the stretch in games, missing the opportunity to get teammates involved and collect assists.

After a career season in assists for 2023-24, Brunson averaged only 5.6 assists through the first five games. However, something clicked with the Knicks' captain and his understanding of his role early enough in the year. Brunson has averaged 8.2 assists per game across the last 21 games. And while Brunson deserves most of the credit for his new approach, Towns should be credited for keeping the team afloat while Brunson adjusted.

Towns' case for MVP

Towns has objectively had a tremendous impact on the Knicks. And it could be an even more impressive impact depending on how he fits alongside Mitchell Robinson, once Robinson returns from injury. Granted, the Knicks are only barely better than they were at this point last season (16-10 vs. 15-11). But New York's depth has been a challenge, as they played 22 of their 26 games without a second big man with NBA seasoning. So, Towns can be credited for a larger share of the Knicks' success so far.

A quick look at where Towns stands relative to other MVP leaders is revealing. Towns is presently 14th in scoring, first in rebounding, sixth in PER, and 19th in three-point percentage. It is unlikely that Towns beats out guys like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic. But the impact and consistency he's brought to New York have been incredibly noteworthy.

MVP awards aside, Towns, Brunson, and the rest of the Knicks have a rocky road ahead of them. They'll play seven games in the remaining 11 days of 2024. And they open 2025 up with 15 games in January. Their next six games are all winnable, with matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, and Washington Wizards (back-to-back games against the Wizards). So, a lot regarding the team's season will be decided before long. Let's see where New York (and Towns) is in a month or so.