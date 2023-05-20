Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Adam Levine has been known for being the lead singer of the hit band, Maroon 5. He has also produced some excellent songs as a solo artist. Levine is a Hollywood Music in Media Awards winner and a Walk of Fame winner. With Levine’s accomplishments as a musician, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Adam Levine’s $52 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Around the same year Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo were expecting their third child together, the couple also purchased a luxurious Montecito mansion together. It’s worth noting that the mansion was once owned by Primetime Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe before it was sold to the McGinleys for $44.5 million. The McGinleys then sold it to the Payphone singer for $52 million.

The purchase happened just months before Levine came under fire after Instagram model Summer Stroh exposed her alleged affair with Levine, with the singer reportedly asking permission from Stroh to name his third child with Prinsloo after the Instagram model.

Here are some photos of Adam Levine’s $52 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2009, some adjustments were made to the property 10 years later. The Montecito mansion includes six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It features a family kitchen equipped with modern appliances, a games room, a library, a movie theater, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a decent dining area, and many others.

Aside from the main home, the property also includes other structures such as a guest house and a pool house. The property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area, green spaces filled with grass, a tennis court, and a fountain pond. With plenty of space, Levine’s kids should have no problems playing around.

Levine is one of the biggest musical icons in the modern era. With several hit tracks under his belt, it isn’t a surprise that the Payphone singer can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levine has a net worth of around $160 million. He is also set to make his return in the singing contest television series The Voice.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Adam Levine’s $52 million mansion in Montecito, California.