Unfortunately for actor Alec Baldwin, he could be facing new charges that stem from the 2021 shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

It looks as though New Mexico prosecutors are looking to recharge the star with involuntary manslaughter, according to NBC News.

Alec Baldwin's case

A source added that Baldwin's case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November. Additionally, there has been some discussion of a plea deal.

These new charges were brought forth by further investigations into the unfortunate shooting that occurred on the Rust set. The gun used wasn't modified, according to prosecutors. Plus, new evidence suggests a connection with Baldwin to recklessness regarding safety standards.

If convicted, the star of movies like Beetlejuice, The Boss Baby, and The Hunt for Red October could receive up to 18 months in prison.

BREAKING: New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 'Rust' shooting, sources say. https://t.co/AbhhYesyNs — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 17, 2023

The details of this case come five months after special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dismissed this charge in this case by saying there were “new facts.” They released a statement that reserved the right to re-charge the actor, saying, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability, and charges may be refiled.”

This all started on the set of the film Rust back in October 2021, when Baldwin's prop gun fired a live round of ammunition. It resulted in the death of the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Plus, it injured director Joel Souza.

In a statement back in 2021, the actor stated, “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me.”

The tragic events of the case keep coming in, so we'll see soon enough if Baldwin gets charged and possibly convicted of this unfortunate incident on Rust.