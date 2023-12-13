Anna Paquin is selling her home with an asking price of $14 million. It has a unique feature you won't find anywhere else.

Anna Paquin has been a part of several productions. She is known for her roles in X-Men, The Squid and the Whale, The Piano, and the hit TV series True Blood. She is an Oscar Award-winning actress.

Given Paquin's popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Anna Paquin's $14 million home in Los Angeles.

In terms of showbiz, Paquin had a quiet 2020, as she only appeared in the TV series called Flack. However, she certainly garnered some attention in the real estate market after putting her home in the LA neighborhood of Venice on the market with an asking price of $14 million.

It's worth noting that Paquin originally acquired the property back in 2010. The property purchase cost the True Blood star $1.2 million before Paquin rebuilt it.

Here are some photos of Anna Paquin's $14 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Paquin's home encompasses 7,102 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The home contains plenty of eye-catching features fit for a Hollywood star. The greatest highlight in terms of the home's design is its exterior. In fact, the home's frontage was built with the very same wood used in the benches for the famous amphitheater, The Hollywood Bowl.

In terms of the interior, the home contains an elevator, a spacious living room, a family dining area, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a home office, a fitness gym, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a study, and a good-sized primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

When it comes to the outdoor space, the home includes a lanai with enough space for a sitting area. The backyard also has some grassy lawns and other green spaces that can be used for gardening activities.

Paquin is a seasoned actress with plenty of successful performances under her belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award-winning actress can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Paquin has a net worth of around $14 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Anna Paquin's $14 million home in Los Angeles.