Marvel Studios will be meeting and fielding pitches for their MCU X-Men movie. This comes after the tentative agreement with the WGA strike has been made.

Deadline is reporting that Marvel Studios will be setting up meetings with writers “later this fall” about their MCU X-Men movie. They added that they are in “no rush” to fill the job given that the film doesn't have a release date. In fact, the decision isn't likely to be made until the “top of 2024.”

The MCU's swing at the X-Men series will be their first after Disney acquired Fox. Previously, Fox had made 13 films in the X-Men franchise. That began in 2000, and the likes of Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, James Marsden, and Anna Paquin starred in the inaugural film. The cast would evolve, with the likes of James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Elliot Page joining the cast at various points.

Six films in the main X-Men series were made. Jackman's Wolverine got three solo films, including the acclaimed Logan, and two Deadpool films were made. The New Mutants, a spin-off, was released in 2020 and was the final film in Fox's iteration of the franchise.

Hugh Jackman is now reprising his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 (the first Deadpool film to be made in the MCU). Mutants have also recently been introduced in the MCU, and Patrick Stewart appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, a proper X-Men film with a new team for the MCU is inevitable. Marvel Studios finally seems to be kicking that into gear after the WGA strike has ended.