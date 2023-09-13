Ashanti and Nelly have reignited their romance, surprising fans with their reunion. The rapper made the revelation during an interview with Love and Hip Hop's Rasheeda on her Boss Moves podcast, USAToday reports.

When asked about their relationship, Nelly responded, “Yeah, we cool again.” He emphasized that their reconciliation was not a planned move, saying, “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that …[was] planned. I think we're both pretty much doing what we do.”

Nelly, a Grammy-winning artist, also shared some insights into the dynamics of their renewed connection. He explained, “Sometimes being separate you understand one another more. You could be like, ‘Yo, let me see exactly what they see.' You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that.”

Ashanti further solidified their relationship by flaunting it on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She accessorized her look with a clutch featuring a photo of the couple. The clutch even had a special meaning, as she revealed, “This is where we first exchanged numbers. I was like, ‘Oh, this would be cute.'”

In interviews leading up to the event, Ashanti expressed her joy about their renewed connection. She said, “We're in a great space. Everything is positive; we're having a lot of fun.”

Ashanti and Nelly have a history dating back to their Grammy-nominated days in 2003. They had a private on-again, off-again relationship spanning a decade and collaborated on the 2008 song “Body on Me” with Akon. Their surprise performance of the hit in Las Vegas earlier this year hinted at their rekindled romance.

Fans are thrilled to see the couple back together, and it seems like Ashanti and Nelly are enjoying this new chapter in their relationship.