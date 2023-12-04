Sportscaster Bill Simmons has put his home in Los Angeles up for rent. You can live there for only $25K per month. Check it out!

Bill Simmons is considered to be one of the most famous sportscasters today, especially for his role in The Ringer. Given his popularity as a sportscaster, it isn't surprising that he is also one of the most controversial ones for his cultural takes. But while he continues to make some of the most daring takes, Simmons surely does make a significant impact in the sports world.

With Simmons' popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bill Simmons' $25K-a-month home in Los Angeles.

Given that Simmons is one of the most prominent sportscasting figures, it isn't surprising that he has a luxury home in Los Angeles. Lucky for sports fans, you can now live like the polarizing The Ringer CEO. In fact, Simmons listed his home in the rental market with an asking price of $25,000 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Bill Simmons' $25K a month home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1925, the home itself encompasses 4,200 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

Simmons' home contains several eye-catching features. These include a massive living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a study, a family room, and a main bedroom with a resort-style bath.

Aside from a solid interior, you can also enjoy a good amount of outdoor space. The property's backyard contains a swimming pool with a spa, several sitting areas, and concrete walkways.

In addition to this, there are also plenty of green spaces ideal for some gardening activities. Given the home's features, it's easy to see why Simmons calls the place his home.

Simmons is one of the most polarizing figures as a sportscaster. As a result, it isn't surprising that The Ringer CEO can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simmons has a net worth of around $100 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bill Simmons' $25K-a-month home in Los Angeles.