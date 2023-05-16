Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Throughout his acting career, Brad Pitt has often impressed audiences and critics with his starring roles on the big screen. Some of his notable films include World War Z, Bullet Train, Fight Club, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Babylon. Given Pitt’s achievements on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Brad Pitt’s $5.5 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

Just roughly over a year after starring in movies such as Babylon, Bullet Train, and The Lost City, Pitt fancied a Los Feliz home, which was previously owned by oil industry mogul Aileen Getty. The purchase cost Pitt $5.5 million, which allowed Getty to earn $1.4 million in profits.

It’s worth noting that prior to this transaction, Getty acquired Pitt’s Hollywood Hills asset for $33 million. As a result, these two established persons are no strangers in transacting properties with one another.

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt’s $5.5 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1960, Pitt’s Los Feliz house runs at 2,092 square feet. The property includes 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features a spacious living and dining area that are both heated by a fireplace; it also has a modern kitchen, a sauna area, a reading room, and many others.

Outside the home, Pitt should have no problems in getting some fresh air. The property’s backyard features a swimming pool and plenty of green spaces that includes various plants and trees. All of which can also be viewed from the house’s bedroom windows.

Pitt is one of the most successful actors in the industry today. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that he’s capable of affording a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pitt has a net worth of around $400 million. Furthermore, apart from his lucrative film roles, Pitt also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals including Tag Heuer, Chanel, and Heineken.

Aside from his $5.5 million Los Feliz home, Pitt also previously owned a $33 million Hollywood Hills estate, a $45 million Malibu home, and a $40 million estate in Carmel Highlands.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brad Pitt’s $5.5 million home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.