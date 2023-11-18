Brian Shaw is selling his mansion in Oakland, Calif. It can be yours for a mere $7.9 million. Ever wanted to live like Iron Man? What a view!

During his playing days, Brian Shaw was one of the Los Angeles Lakers favorites that went on to win a three-peat from 2000 to 2002. Nowadays, Shaw has long been retired from playing basketball. However, he remains to make an impact to the game by serving as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Given Shaw's credentials, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Brian Shaw's $7.9 million mansion in Oakland, Calif.

In 2003, Shaw wrapped up his NBA career with the Lakers, where he won all three of his NBA titles. With Shaw ending his NBA career, he decided to start his retirement chapter with a bang by picking up a mansion in Oakland.

But fast forward to 2023, it looks like the current Clippers assistant coach is ready to move on from his Oakland property. Shaw recently listed the property in the market with an asking price of $7.9 million.

Here are some photos of Brian Shaw's $7.9 million mansion in Oakland.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2003, Shaw's former home sits on 4 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 9,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

Shaw's former home contains several eye-catching highlights. These interior features include a massive living room with a pool table and several sitting areas, an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, an indoor swimming pool, a game room, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bath.

While there are plenty of amenities to enjoy indoors, there's also a lot to like about the property's outdoor space. The home contains a covered deck with a dining area and a terrace with enough space for a firepit and a lounge area. Moreover, the backyard contains a good-sized carport, a basketball court, and plenty of green spaces surrounding the property.

Shaw carved out a lengthy NBA career that saw him conclude his career with three NBA titles. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shaw has a net worth of around $13 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brian Shaw's $7.9 million mansion in Oakland, California.