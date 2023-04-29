Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Bryce Harper is one of the most accomplished baseball players in the MLB. He has won two NL MVPs, two Silver Slugger Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and made seven All-Star appearances. With a decorated baseball resume, have you ever wondered how a guy like Harper lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Bryce Harper’s $2.7 million home in Henderson, Nevada.

Harper has played several meaningful years with the Washington Nationals. While playing for the Nationals, in 2016, Harper bought a 7,395 square foot home on the Rio Secco Golf Course in Seven Hills. The purchase made Harper shell out $2.7 million, which was around $800,000 less than the property’s original selling price. Although a move to the Philadelphia Phillies, which saw sign a lucrative 13-year contract worth $330 million, would’ve seen him transfer homes, Harper opted to stay put in his Nevada residence.

Here are some photos of Bryce Harper’s $2.7 million home in Henderson, Nevada.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Harper’s 7,395-square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Designed with a Hawaiian theme in mind, the luxurious house contains a floating staircase, decent dining room, a modern kitchen, a laundry room, and a spectacular 360-bottle wine cellar with a glass wall.

Outside of the home, Harper’s property also offers a decent-sized backyard. The backyard includes a two-car garage, swimming pool, outdoor living room, and a hot tub. But more importantly, Harper and his family can easily enjoy a breathtaking view of the iconic Las Vegas strip. But more importantly, Harper’s 7,395 square foot is situated within a gated community, which shouldn’t make security an issue for him and his family. As of this writing, the property’s value has increased up to $4.4 million.

Given that Bryce Harper is one of the most decorated players in the MLB, there’s no question that he’s also one of the highest-paid baseball players in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harper has a net worth of $100 million. Aside from earning lucrative paychecks from his MLB career, Harper also earns from his various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bryce Harper’s $2.7 million home in Henderson, Nevada.