Bryce Harper was originally expected to be out until the All-Star break in 2023 recovering from injury. However, the Philadelphia Phillies’ superstar is reportedly well ahead of schedule. Jon Morosi of MLB Network even believes there’s a chance Harper could return before the month of June, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“I think (Harper could return) before the first of June,” Morosi said on MLB Network.

Bryce Harper is an outfielder who many expected to DH upon his initial return. Recent reports suggest that Harper may play first base amid Rhys Hoskins’ injury, as Hoskins will be out for the entire 2023 season. Allowing Harper to play first base would potentially prevent further injuries, ultimately keeping his bat in the lineup while playing a less stressful position. It would also allow Philadelphia to keep the DH spot open.

The Phillies haven’t gotten off to a good start in 2023, holding an 8-12 record as of this story’s publication. They have been one of the most disappointing teams to open the year. With that being said, there’s obviously plenty of time for the Phillies to get back on track. Bryce Harper’s looming return will certainly help in that regard.

In the end, Morosi’s report doesn’t mean that Bryce Harper is guaranteed to return before June. Philadelphia will likely exercise patience before rushing him back from injury. Morosi’s report does however present an incredibly optimistic timetable for the Phillies’ superstar.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Bryce Harper as they are made available.