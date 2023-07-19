Carlos Alcaraz is ultimately a budding international tennis star. The Spanish sensation ruled the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon, which saw him pull off the victory against a much more decorated Novak Djokovic. With his accomplishments, Alcaraz is ranked as the No. 1 tennis player in the world today by the ATP. Given Alcaraz's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, this article features Carlos Alcaraz's $4,500 a month home in Villena, Spain.

Back in 2018, Alcaraz decided to pursue a professional career in tennis while taking on former world No. 1 player Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach. As a result, Alcaraz attended Ferrero's Equelite Tennis Academy.

As part of the academy, Alcaraz lived in one of the school's homes. Coincidentally, it was the same home that housed Spanish tennis greats like Ferrero, Nicolas Almagro, and Guillermo Garcia Lopez. To enroll in a rigorous tennis development program like Alcaraz, one must shell out around $4,500 on a monthly basis. Apart from staying in, the fee also includes food, training, education, insurance, WiFi, and much more.

Here are some photos of Carlos Alcaraz's $4,500-a-month home in Villena, Spain.

Photos courtesy of: Archy Sport

Photos courtesy of: idealista

Originally, the academy was founded in 1995. Alcaraz's home alone encompasses 90 square meters of living space. It seems like it only includes a single bedroom.

But while the home seems too simple for a tennis star like Alcaraz, this is where it all started for the US Open and Wimbledon champion. Although there isn't much amenities inside the home, Alcaraz has access to the academy's fitness gym, restaurants, swimming pool, study rooms, and other facilities.

But more importantly, since it is a tennis academy, Alcaraz honed his skills at the academy's 20 tennis courts. As a bonus, the academy is just a stone's thrown away from the beach, which probably gave the tennis star a chance to unwind from the grueling demands of the season.

Carlos Alcaraz is a budding tennis star, who has already earned a handful of titles. But while Alcaraz can certainly afford to upgrade to a bigger and better home, it seems like the Spanish star has yet to make an upgrade in terms of real estate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alcaraz has a net worth of around $14 million.

Apart from his main house in Equelite Tennis Academy, Alcaraz also lives with his parents in Spain at an apartment above a restaurant called Turkish Doner Kebab y Pizza. The apartment reportedly costs about £170,000 or around $190,000.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Carlos Alcaraz's $4,500-a-month home in Villena, Spain.