Back in the day, Carmelo Anthony was one of the most electrifying scorers in the NBA. With a sweet shooting stroke, Melo has garnered 10 All-Star game appearances and six All-NBA selections. With Melo’s scoring prowess, have you ever wondered how an NBA superstar like Melo lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Carmelo Anthony’s former $3 million mansion in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California.

In 2017, after seven years of marriage, Melo and his wife La La decided to separate, ultimately ending their marriage. As a result, it isn’t surprising that the former married couple decided to sell off their Spanish style marital home, which they purchased for $2.3 million in 2010. After initially listing the property in the market in February 2023 for $2.6 million, the 2,118 square foot property was sold for $3 million.

Here are some photos of Carmelo Anthony’s former $3 million mansion in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Although the mansion was built in 1929, the property has been renovated to fit to a more modern design. Inside, the mansion contains three bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. It features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sleek, modern-looking kitchen, a spacious dining area, and a posh family room that has a walk-in closet and a great looking bathtub. Aside from the amenities inside the mansion, its backyard also contains a swimming pool, a cabana, a sundeck, and a two-car garage.

Although a marriage ending in divorce is often bad news, selling off their marital home should’ve helped Melo and La La move on from their failed marriage. In fact, La La, as a popular television personality, is set to appear in future projects such as The Perfect Find and The Waterboyz. On the other hand, while Melo has yet to land in a NBA team as of late, he still continues to rake in money from his endorsement deals and business ventures. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melo has a net worth of approximately $160 million. This should allow the 10 time All-Star to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Carmelo Anthony’s former $3 million mansion in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California.