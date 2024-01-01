Dennis Rodman was a starting power forward for five NBA titles. Here's a chance to see inside Rodman's mansion and see how an NBA star lives.

Dennis Rodman is known as one of the most notorious figures in the NBA world. While he stamped his class with his elite rebounding and defense, Rodman also became one of the controversial NBA superstars in league history.

Thanks to his wild antics on and off the court, Rodman easily carved out a reputation of a villain. Nevertheless, he is still a five-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star, and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Given Rodman’s success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dennis Rodman’s $2.35 million mansion in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

It’s unknown as to when Rodman purchased his Bloomfield Hills property. However, we do know that the five-time NBA champion currently resides here. The property is currently valued at $351 per square foot, which totals to around $2.35 million.

Here are some photos of Dennis Rodman’s $2.35 million mansion in Bloomfield Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Omni Home Ideas

Rodman’s home sits atop 3 acres’ worth of land. The home encompasses 12,000 square feet of living space.

It includes seven bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. Equipped with smart features, Rodman continues to live comfortably in his retirement chapter, despite facing bankruptcy concerns during his post-playing career.

The home contains a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family room, a family dining room, home cinema, game room, fitness gym, and a massive master bed suite with a luxurious bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the property continues to have attractions in its outdoor space. The backyard features a dining area, a good-sized swimming pool, and some landscaped gardens that make it ideal to do some gardening activities.

Rodman was a certified NBA star who made a name for himself with his defensive and physical prowess. As a result, it isn’t surprising that the two-time Defensive Player of the Year can afford to live a comfortable lifestyle.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodman has a net worth of around $500K. Although his net worth has crashed despite a lucrative basketball career, The Worm continues to hold his own financially in order to live in comfort. He even owns a $346K car collection.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dennis Rodman’s $2.35 million mansion in Bloomfield Hills.