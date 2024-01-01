Dennis Rodman was a five-time champion and one of the best rebounders in NBA history. Here's a chance to check out Rodman's car collection.

During his NBA playing days, Dennis Rodman successfully carved out a bad-boy persona. From his antics on and off the court to his physical style of play, Rodman is easily one of the most polarizing players to ever star in the NBA with all of Rodman’s controversial moments.

But while Rodman’s antics often got him in hot water, there’s no doubt that his hard work and talent were undeniable. In fact, Rodman was a five-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and led the NBA in rebounds for seven-straight seasons.

Given Rodman’s legacy in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dennis Rodman’s incredible $346K car collection, with photos.

With his rebounding and defensive prowess, Rodman was easily a reliable enforcer utilized by several NBA contenders. In fact, he helped the Detroit Pistons win back-to-back championships before helping the Chicago Bulls secure its second three-peat.

With a lengthy NBA career, the undersized power forward was known for splurging and living life lavishly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rodman has a net worth of around $500,000.

While Rodman isn’t the best at handling his finances, he did get to enjoy riding and driving some of the most luxurious cars in the world. Rodman owns a luxury SUV, a sports car, and a vintage classic.

3. 1996 Hummer H1

The 1996 Hummer H1 is the cheapest car in Rodman’s garage at $79,200. However, it certainly isn’t a slouch. In fact, it’s safe to say that it’s a powerful SUV fit for a power player like the five-time NBA champion. Powered by a 6.5-liter V8 engine, the 1996 Hummer H1 has 170 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque.

Although it isn’t one of the fastest cars in the market with a peak speed of 96 mph, the 1996 Hummer H1 is in a class of its own when it comes to its off-roading abilities. This should come in handy, especially when Rodman wants to go through the most unforgiving terrain during long road trips.

In addition to this, Rodman should also have no problems when it comes to comfort. Thanks to a roomy interior, the 1996 Hummer H1 should easily be able to house the former Defensive Player of the Year’s bulky 6-foot-7, 228-pound frame.

It’s worth noting that Rodman acquired his 1996 Hummer H1, when he won his first of three NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

2. Lamborghini Gallardo

While the 1996 Hummer H1 may not be the fastest car in the world, Rodman does have a Lamborghini Gallardo if he wants to make up for speed. With a six-speed automated manual transmission, the Lamborghini Gallardo can go as fast as 204 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over three seconds.

The $107,140 sports car also possesses plenty of power. Built with a 5.2-liter V10 engine, the Lamborghini Gallardo has 562 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

Staying true to the luxury brand of Lamborghini, the Gallardo combines design and performance, easily allowing Rodman to stand out on the streets the same way the five-time NBA champion made his presence felt on the NBA hardwood. Given that almost anyone dreams of owning a Lamborghini someday, it isn’t surprising that the NBA Hall of Famer keeps one in his garage.

1. 1959 Cadillac Convertible

Aside from cars, Rodman loved wearing Oakley glasses. Thanks to the former Bulls forward, the brand reached new heights and was well-received from people around the world.

For patronizing the brand, Oakley, Inc. founder Jim Jannard happily gifted Rodman a 1959 Cadillac Convertible. Valued at $159,900, the 1959 Cadillac Convertible was also the most expensive car in Rodman’s collection.

On top of its vintage interior and exterior designs, the Cadillac Convertible also doesn’t fall short in terms of performance. Built with a 6.4-liter V8 engine, the Cadillac Convertible has 325 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to a four-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in roughly 10 seconds. Moreover, the vintage classic can also reach a maximum speed of 125 mph.

While Rodman probably enjoyed driving the Cadillac Convertible around in the streets with style, the 6-7 forward was forced to sell it on eBay. Due to financial troubles, Rodman listed it for $70,655. With only 1,573 miles on it, it was easy to see why some NBA fans were tempted to cop it for themselves.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dennis Rodman’s incredible $346K car collection.