Draymond Green is one of the instrumental pieces of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Although he doesn’t score in bunches like his Splash Brothers teammates, Green makes up for it with his hustle, defense, leadership, and stellar all-around play. With Green’s contributions to the Warriors dynasty, have you ever wondered how a four-time NBA champion like Green lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Draymond Green’s $9.6 million mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Fresh from signing a four-year contract extension worth $100 million, Green acquired a luxurious mansion in Brentwood roughly a year later with his then-fiancé and now wife, Hazel Renee. The Georgian Colonial property forced the couple to shell out $9.6 million. Deciding to stay put with the Warriors franchise, Green’s property acquisition puts him alongside his fellow Warriors teammates in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who also have lavish properties in the Bay Area.

Here are some photos of Draymond Green’s $9.6 million mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A newly designed mansion built in 2019, the luxurious mansion contains six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The 7,683 square-foot property also features a gourmet kitchen, a wine closet, an elegant dining area, an office, and a living room with a fireplace. Also, the mansion boasts an outstanding master bedroom, which includes a bathtub, walk-in closet, and a balcony overlooking the backyard. The mansion’s backyard also contains a swimming pool, where the Green household can spend time together during the hot summer.

With four NBA championships and All-Star appearances, Green is certainly one of the franchise cornerstones for the Warriors’ championship success. As a result, he ultimately earned a max contract extension. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Green has a net worth of around $60 million. Furthermore, Renee also carved out a successful career of her own with acting credits in TV series Empire and The Chi and movies such as Power & Money, Fear, and DOMINO: Battle of the Bones. As a result, this power couple can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Draymond Green’s $9.6 million mansion in Brentwood in California.