The Golden State Warriors saw their championship push stopped by something completely out of control in 2025, as they quickly bowed out in the second round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1.

However, the Warriors proved after the trade deadline that they can still compete for a title with Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the way. Golden State was one of the best teams in the Western Conference from the All-Star break to the end of the regular season, and now they are looking at making another run next season.

In order to become a true contender and have the depth to sustain the gauntlet o the regular season in the West, Golden State still needs to add some more pieces in free agency. New Orleans Pelicans wing Herb Jones and Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker are two names that Golden State could be looking at this offseason, according to Brett Seigel of ClutchPoints.

While Golden State's offense will always be difficult to defend as long as Curry is in the lineup, they need to improve defensively on the perimeter this offseason. Adding an elite defender like Jones or a versatile player like Alexander-Walker would be just what the Warriors need to improve.

Getting Jones in the building will be much more difficult than Alexander-Walker, but the Warriors can still try to make a run at either one. Jones would have to be added via trade, and the Pelicans will be trying to win as many games as possible after trading their first-round pick away next season in the NBA Draft. Therefore, the asking price for a young player of Jones' caliber will be very high.

Alexander-Walker has proven himself to be one of the top two-way role players in the league and should have a lot of suitors in free agency this offseason as a result. He can guard great perimeter scorers on the outside and also be a secondary creator and a solid spot-up shooter offensively, which will allow him to fit in with just about any team.

In order to get Alexander-Walker, the Warriors will have to win what will likely be a very crowded battle for him on the open market. However, if they can, that will make them a force in the Western Conference.