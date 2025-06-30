The Golden State Warriors are coming off a pretty good season. They were able to upset the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. The Warriors hope to make it back to the playoffs this year, but there are some moves for the team to make.

Golden State had a pretty good draft, which helped upgrade their team. Additionally, the Warriors exercised a team option on Quinten Post, while showing interest in plenty of other players in NBA free agency. However, there are going to be a few players the Warriors will be losing heading into the new season. With that in mind, Golden State will have to find a way to replace a few players if they want to continue to be a playoff team.

With free agency comes some bad fits. There are no doubt a few players the Warriors have to stray away from when figuring out who they want to bring to the Bay Area. With that said, below is one player the Warriors have to avoid in free agency this summer.

What do the Warriors need?

The Warriors are going to be losing a few players. Jonathan Kuminga is most likely not going to be back next season. The Warriors extended a qualifying offer, but Kuminga is not too keen on returning to them. Along with that, Kevon Looney is going to be a free agent. He was just a role player, but the Warrior will still have to replace him.

Looking at the current roster in Golden State, the team still has two stars in Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. They are both set to make more than $50 million this season, while Draymond Green will be paid a little bit over $25 million. Those three players are taking up a majority of the cap space, but there is still some room for the Warriors to improve.

Golden State's frontcourt consists of just Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Quinten Post. If the Warriors want to improve their game, adding a center in free agency is going to be key. Along with that, Golden State could use a backup point guard to help give Steph Curry a break, while not taking the team out of games.

Article Continues Below

Who should the Warriors stay away from in free agency?

Knowing what the team needs goes a long way towards understanding what player they should stay away from. The team needs have to be addressed, but there are still some players who are bad fits.

Last season, the Warriors rebounded the ball well, but that is because they did not shoot the ball well. The team had a very low field goal percentage, and their three-point percentage was low considering how many threes they took per game. The Warriors can not have someone on their team that is going to add to their poor display of shooting, especially from beyond the arc.

With that in mind, the Warriors have to stay away from Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, on paper, is a great backup point guard that would fit into the Warriors bench. However, he is not the right player for the Warriors. Last season, the guard only played in 24 games due to a some injury problems. In the games he played, Brogdon shot just 43.3 percent from the field, and under 30 percent from the three-point point line.

Golden State does not need someone that is going to come off the bench and miss shots. Brogdon was not the best shooter, and for the amount of shots he took, he should have shot better. Additionally, he is not cheap. He made $22.5 million last year, and that is just too much for what the Warriors need.

There are plenty of players for Golden State to consider in free agency, Malcolm Brogdon should not be one of them.