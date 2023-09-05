During his prime, Dwight Howard was considered as the best center in the NBA. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-Star and an eight-time All-NBA team player. In addition to this, he also won a NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nowadays, Howard has spent his post-NBA life dominating the T1-League in Taiwan, although Howard is open to return to the NBA.

Given Howard's popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Dwight Howard's $2 million penthouse in Washington, D.C.

Back in 2018, Howard signed on to play for the Washington Wizards after a disappointing stint with the Charlotte Hornets. With the intention of staying in Washington for a handful of years, Howard picked up a home in the city. The property purchase cost him $2.3 million.

But just one year later, Howard left the Wizards to make a triumphant return to the Purple and Gold. This time around, Howard successfully hoisted the NBA championship. With Howard leaving the Wizards, it was also natural that he also unloaded the Washington property while the eight-time All-Star was in the NBA bubble. Unfortunately, he sold it at a loss of $300K. Initially, Howard listed the property with an asking price of $2.47 million.

Here are some photos of Dwight Howard's $2 million penthouse in Washington, D.C.

Originally constructed in the 1890s, the penthouse encompasses 10,134 square feet of living space and is part of a converted schoolhouse. It includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the penthouse's main features include a two-level home theater; a modern kitchen equipped with industrial-grade appliances; a massage room; a spacious great room with a fireplace, a wet bar and original chalkboards used as wall decorations; a family dining area; and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet; and a luxurious bath that features a custom fish tank in the shower.

Given that it is a penthouse, most of its features are found indoors. However, unlike most penthouses, this Washington property contains a rooftop deck that allowed Howard to get some fresh air. The rooftop deck contains a dining area and a sitting area. Furthermore, one can also enjoy an overlooking view of the streets of Washington.

Howard was an elite basketball player during his peak. As a result, it isn't surprising that he carved out a lucrative NBA career. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Howard has a net worth of around $140 million, which has remained consistent for several years.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Dwight Howard's $2 million penthouse in Washington, D.C.