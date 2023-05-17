Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Emilia Clarke rose to prominence by starring as Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series Game of Thrones. She is also an actress with four Primetime Emmy Award nominations to her name. With Clarke’s notable acting performances on screen, have you ever wondered how a television star like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Emilia Clarke’s $5 million home in Venice, Los Angeles, California.

Around the same time Clarke starred in the romantic drama film called Me Before You, she purchased a Venice home that encompasses 2,817 square feet of living space. For the acquisition of the property, the Game of Thrones star shelled out $4.64 million.

Four years later, Clarke has decided to put more focus on big screen projects. At the same time, she also decided to list the Venice property in the market with an asking price of nearly $5 million.

Here are some photos of Emilia Clarke’s $5 million in Venice, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Finished building in 2009, Clarke’s 2,817 square foot home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home features a spacious living room, tall ceilings, a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a floating staircase, and a master bedroom that features a walk-in closet and a sleek bathroom.

Clarke should also have no problems stepping out of her home to get some fresh air. The property’s backyard includes an outdoor patio, a good amount of green spaces filled with olive trees, and a 30 foot long swimming pool. The compound also boasts of a solid security system, which probably protected a reputable celebrity like Clarke.

The home is definitely far from the castle Clarke lived in as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. However, it was probably still a great place for Clarke to rest away from the demands of a Hollywood star.

Clarke can very well afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee has already had several starring roles in the big screens to her name, aside from Game of Thrones. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clarke has a net worth of around $20 million. Aside from her lucrative acting paychecks, Clarke also earns from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emilia Clarke’s $5 million home in Venice, California, Los Angeles.