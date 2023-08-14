Gigi Hadid is a popular model who once walked and modeled for Victoria’s Secret. She was also featured in campaigns for major brands such as Maybelline, Guess, Fendi, Versace, and many more. In fact, Hadid is also no stranger to gracing magazine covers.

Given Hadid’s status as a supermodel, have you ever wondered how a celebrity like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Gigi Hadid’s $4 million apartment in Manhattan.

According to Elle Magazine, Hadid first picked up the Manhattan apartment back in 2015. This was the same year Hadid made waves as part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The apartment purchase made the supermodel take out nearly $4 million from her pockets.

Here are some photos of Gigi Hadid’s $4 million apartment in Manhattan.

Photos courtesy of: Hello Magazine

Fast forward to 2019, Gigi Hadid decided to make some renovations to her Manhattan apartment, which is located in the Noho building. This was in preparation for making a cozy home for her incoming newborn with One Direction star Zayn Malik who eventually grew up to be Baby Khai. The apartment includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Some of the apartment’s features include an open floor plan that contains a spacious living room which shares the same floor as a formal dining area. Furthermore, there’s also a chef’s kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and well-designed cabinets, a nursery for Baby Khai which contains a library, and a cozy master bedroom with a luxurious bath.

As a resident of the Noho building, Hadid also has some access to the tower’s privileges, including a concierge service, a fitness gym, and a storage area.

Hadid is a highly successful model, with several endorsement deals. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of around $30 million. As a result, the former Victoria’s Secret model can certainly afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one.

While Hadid owns the $4 million Noho apartment, the Versace model also acquired a unit just next door in 2018. For the latter, Hadid shelled out $5.8 million. It also includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms with its own terrace that has enough space for outdoor amenities such as a barbecue station and an outdoor fridge. Hadid reportedly has plans to combine the two units.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Gigi Hadid’s $4 million apartment in Manhattan.