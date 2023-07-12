Zayn Malik opened up in a rare interview about his daughter Khai, whom he shares with model and ex Gigi Hadid. The two co-parent their child, and he shared a bit about what that looks like. He also discussed keep his family life private and making sure his daughter has a healthy childhood, per Today.

The One Direction alum shared most importantly that, “If something happens in the family, like I'd rather keep that between the family. You don't need a whole audience of people and opinions because it's hard enough to manage between two.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have “a really good bond” and they share custody of their child 50/50. “I'm super full on, hands on with my child every chance I can be,” he said. “If I could get 60 percent, I would have it.”

“That time I have with her is so important because I feel like she's grown up so fast,” he said. “When I'm with her I don't work. I just spend a full day with her doing the things that she wants to do, like painting, Play-Doh, this, that, go to the park, go to the theme park, go to the zoo, like we just have fun.”

“I'm not necessarily trying to shield her from (my life) because she's gonna know, you know, she will get to that point,” Malik said. “She's going to have a certain level of awareness, she's going to know what's going on. I'm just trying to give her an option, so it's like a choice for her. If she wants to be away from it, she can be out here.”

“I feel like she is going to have a lot of options and whatever she wants to do in her life, obviously I'll support her,” he added.