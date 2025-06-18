Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback and current NFL analyst for Amazon Prime, Richard Sherman, has officially been charged with driving under the influence, per ESPN. The charge stems from a February 2024 arrest in Washington, and was filed Tuesday after prosecutors received his blood-test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

According to authorities, Sherman was pulled over for driving 79 miles per hour in a 60 zone and drifting between lanes. Officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery. Sherman refused a breath test at the scene and again later at the Washington State Patrol office. He was then taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

The test results showed a blood alcohol concentration of approximately 0.11, which is over the state’s legal limit of 0.08. As a result, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a gross misdemeanor DUI charge. The charge includes an enhancement for refusing the breath test, which can lead to more serious penalties if convicted.

Sherman is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30.

Previous Incident and Public Role

This marks Sherman’s second arrest since retiring from the NFL. In 2021, he was charged with first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass after crashing into a construction site and attempting to enter his in-laws’ home. He pleaded guilty to those charges in 2022.

Shortly after resolving that case, Sherman joined Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast team. He continued his role with Amazon throughout the 2023 NFL season, even after his DUI arrest in February.

In Washington, a gross misdemeanor can result in up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. Officials noted that delays in receiving blood-test results from the state crime lab are common due to high demand and limited capacity.

Now, as Richard Sherman prepares to appear in court, the spotlight follows him off the field and into a new chapter marked by legal consequences and public scrutiny.