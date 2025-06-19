Larsa Pippen is getting real about how she feels about her ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

Pippen sat down with Jason Lee on his eponymous podcast and shared if she's headlines of Jordan's new romance.

“I don't keep up with my exes,” Larsa told Lee. “I feel like when you jump off the vessel, it's just ‘Good luck, I hope you can swim.'”

Jordan is rumored to be dating Nicole Murphy, who was previously married to comedian Eddie Murphy. However, Nicole was also rumored to have had an affair with Marcus' father, NBA icon Michael Jordan, when he was married to Juanita Vanoy.

Larsa was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 19 years. The former couple share four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

The Real Housewives of Miami star told Lee that the relationship with Marcus developed because he pursued her heavily for several years.

“You ever go out and you meet a guy and he likes you and he chases you around for years?” Larsa asked. “And just catches you a weekend where he's like, ‘I want to come to Miami and hang out with you.' And you're like, ‘Come,'and then we hang out and we started liking each other.”

The two dated for almost two years before Pippen called it quits in March 2024. Larsa revealed that her children were part of the reason why she decided to end her relationship with Marcus.

“I’m kind of used to being alone now,” Pippen told her mom, Samira, in last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “Especially if you’re with the wrong person, it’s definitely better to be by yourself.”

“When I was with Marcus, my kids were like, ‘Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride,’” she continued. “That’s when I was like, ‘I need to get away from the situation—my kids think that it’s not good for me.’”

She later described the relationship as “embarrassing” during the show.

“I’m done, I just want to go to bed,” she confessed. “I don’t want to have to address it. It’s so embarrassing.”

Larsa also revealed that why she decided to end things with Marcus was because of how he chose to speak about her when she wasn't around.

“I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it,” she explained. “But doing what’s best for me and my family ended up pissing him off so bad that he’d send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad.”

Larsa has now moved on and is now dating former professional basketball player, Jeff Coby. Their romance began in January 2025 and the couple made their red carpet debut in April. The reality TV star shared that she and Coby have a lot in common and prioritize their time with their families.

“I feel like Jeff and I are kind of the same in that way. We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained. “We both love to be around our family, and I feel like in the past I dated guys that weren’t like that, [they] didn’t necessarily care to spend time with their family [or] weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.”

Marriage also could be in the future for the two as Coby told TMZ reporters that he is planning to marry the reality TV star.