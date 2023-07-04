Goran Dragic carved out a respectable NBA career. The Slovenia native is a one time All-Star and a Most Improved Player of the Year winner. With Dragic's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how an international basketball star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more. This article features Goran Dragic's $20 million mansion in Miami's Biscayne Bay of South Florida.

Dragic had a productive stint with the Miami Heat. Acorss seven seasons in Miami, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Moreover, he also helped the Heat advance to the 2020 NBA Finals, where they fell to LeBron James and the Lakers Angeles.

As a result, it's easy to see why Dragic decided to pick up a home in Miami.

Though the Heat making a return to the Finals this year, Dragic is no longer with the team. After his stint with Miami, Dragic has bounced around the NBA by suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. He's currently a free agent.

As a result, it made sense for Dragic to move from from his Miami mansion. He just recently decided to list the property with an asking price of $20 million.

Here are some photos of Goran Dragic's $20 million mansion in Biscayne Bay.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1970, Dragic's mansion encompasses 6,000 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The home also features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, a wine cellar and a master bedroom with a sizable walk-in closet.

The home's interior already looks well-designed. However, there's also a lot to like about the property's outdoors. The backyard features an outdoor patio, a swimming pool, a trampoline for kids and a boat dock. With the home's amenities, it's easy to see why Dragic purchased the estate. It seems like the perfect place to unwind from the busy NBA season.

Dragic has enjoyed a long, productive NBA career. It's no surprise that he's also been highly paid, allowing him to live in a luxurious home like this one. Dragic has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Goran Dragic's $20 million mansion in Biscayne Bay, Miami, South Florida.