Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Halsey is one of the most talented singers in Hollywood today. She has earned Grammy Award nominations, Billboard Music Award nominations, and an American Music Award winner. Given Halsey’s accomplishments as a musician, have you ever wondered how a hit singer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Halsey’s $11.9 million home in Monte Nido, California.

In 2021, Halsey released her fourth studio album called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album would top the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. During the same year, she rewarded herself by purchasing a property of land that runs at 4.69 acres with several structures totaling to about 12,660 square feet. Halsey brought out $10.2 million to acquire the property from One Direction singer Liam Payne.

Fast forward to 2023, during the wake of her leaving Capitol Records, Halsey decided to list the property for sale with an asking price of just shy of $12 million.

Here are some photos of Halsey’s $11.9 million home in Monte Nido, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally built in 1991, around seven structures sit on the property’s 4.69 acre land. Halsey’s $11.9 million mansion totals to five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Some of the property’s structures include guest houses, a guardhouse, a three-car garage, a recording studio, meditation studio, a pool house, and a main house.

The main house alone encompasses around 10,000 square feet of living space. It features a modern kitchen, a two-story library, a movie theater, and a beauty salon.

Outside the home, despite having many structures sitting on the land, the property is big enough to include a backyard that features plenty of green spaces filled with oak trees and grassy areas. The outdoor area also has a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and an outdoor patio.

With the house’s amenities, it isn’t a surprise that the Grammy Award nominee decided to settle here at one point to rest away from the hustle and bustle of a big time musician. Halsey is one of the most successful singers today. As a result, she can ultimately live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Halsey has a net worth of around $25 million.

Although Halsey no longer wants to keep the $11.9 million property, she still has a home in New Jersey and in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Halsey’s former $11.9 million home in Monte Nido, California