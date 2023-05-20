Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jeremy Renner rose to global stardom after taking up the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The versatile actor has also starred in many notable films The Hurt Locker, the Mission Impossible movies, The Town, Wind River and American Hustle, among others. With Renner’s success on the big screen have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Jeremy Renner’s $2.6 million home in Reno, Nevada.

Around the same year he starred in Kill the Messenger, Renner was divorced from actress and model Sonni Pacheco after 10 months of marriage. He began a fresh start shortly thereafter by purchasing a Reno home that featured 6,919 square feet of living space. The property cost the Avengers star $1.3 million back in Fast forward to today, the property’s value has doubled ever since.

Here are some photos of Jeremy Renner’s $2.6 million home in Reno, Nevada.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally built in 1992, Renner’s property includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Furthermore, the home also sits on 5.8 acres of land. Renner’s 6,919 square foot home features wooden ceilings, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a sleek dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with appliances, an exercise room, a recording studio, and a master bedroom that features a Waterford wood-burning stove and a walk-in closet.

Outside the home, Renner gets to enjoy peace of the outdoors. The property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, an outdoor bonfire area and plenty of green spaces that are ideal for gardening.

Despite the home’s countless amenities, it’s the location that ultimately attracted Renner to the property. The property is just within distance of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and not too far from Yosemite National Park. Combining the location and the home’s amenities, it is ultimately the perfect place for the Marcel star to unwind from his physically and mentally demanding acting schedule.

Renner is one of the most seasoned actors in Hollywood today with a long list of acting credits to his name. As a result, the two-time Oscar nominee can very well afford to live a luxurious life. Renner has a net worth of around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Aside from his home in Reno, Renner also has a Hollywood Hills property.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Jeremy Renner’s $2.6 million home in Reno, Nevada.