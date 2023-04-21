Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

John Cena is arguably the GOAT of WWE wrestling. Having tied Ric Flair with the most world championships in the WWE, it’s ultimately possible that Cena surpasses Flair in the near future. Although Cena has stayed away from the squared circle these days, there’s no doubt Cena is carving out a legacy that extends to Hollywood. But with Cena’s contributions to the WWE, have you ever wondered how a WWE world champion like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features John Cena’s $4 million mansion in Land O’ Lakes, Tampa Bay, Florida.

Debuting in WWE in 2002, John Cena needed time to establish himself in the WWE. Three years later, he finally became a WWE Champion. Around this time, after becoming a household name, Cena upgraded his lifestyle by purchasing a 10,692 square foot property containing the house for $525,000. But after Cena renovated the home, the property has now skyrocketed to millions of dollars. Although Cena prefers to keep his live off the ring private, the public eye got a glimpse of his lavish home after it was featured in the reality show called Total Bellas.

Here are some photos of John Cena’s $4 million mansion in Land O’ Lakes, Tampa Bay, Florida.

Photos courtesy of Rethinking the Future

Cena’s mansion includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms. With the high ceilings, the home is a perfect fit for Cena’s 6’1, 251 lb frame. The mansion’s amenities include a spacious living room, a gentleman’s room containing ashtrays and leather sofas, a spectacular master bedroom with a fireplace and modern-looking bathroom, an indoor swimming pool, and many others.

Outside of the mansion, Cena can easily get some fresh air by walking in his garden to enjoy the green spaces. The property also includes a large garage that can easily house Cena’s expensive car collection including some Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and many others.

As of late, Cena has been spending time away from the WWE ring. However, he’s still one of the highest paid WWE wrestlers today, raking in $10 million annually, according to Sportskeeda. Aside from earning from his WWE paychecks, Cena also earns from various endorsement deals and a rising career in acting. He has appeared in various projects such as Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, F9: The Fast Saga, Trainwreck, Daddy’s Home 2, Playing With Fire, Blockers, and many others. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cena has a net worth of $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on John Cena’s $4 million mansion in Land O’ Lakes, Tampa Bay, Florida.